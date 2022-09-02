Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal showed discipline not to sign a player for the sake of it on the final day of the transfer window.

The Gunners boss admitted they had tried to react to Thomas Partey's injury but could not find the right character so had “the discipline” to walk away from deals that were not right.

“We have pushed to strengthen the team and do what we can to bring the best possible people and players into this club,” he said. “Time was a big limitation on this one.

“We tried to act but did not find the right player.”

Arsenal had two bids rejected for Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz to plug the gap vacated by Partey in central midfield but Arteta says the club have learned from past mistakes on deadline day.

“I think we have learned a lot,” he said. “It was a real possibility yesterday [that Arsenal would sign someone] but we only want to bring top talent and top quality people through the door.

“In these moments you can make huge mistakes that cost the team, not in the near future but ahead. We want to avoid that as much as possible.”