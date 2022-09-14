Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst says his side didn't deserve to be on the end of a 3-0 Champions League defeat to Napoli.

"The performance was really good," he told BT Sport. "The result wasn’t good. If you see how the game went on, how we reacted after last week, we were well in the game from the first minute with some big chances.

"With 10 men and being 1-0 down, you have to take some risks, but we’re disappointed because we were well in the game at 11 v 11."

On the sending off of James Sands, a decision which ultimately flipped the game, Van Bronckhorst added: "I haven’t seen it back clearly, now they check everything and we have to rely on VAR.

"It was a moment in the game we didn’t react well to the transition, but in the end it cost us a penalty and a red card."