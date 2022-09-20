I﻿an Westbrook, Beesotted, external

History could be made for Brentford next Monday if Ivan Toney plays for England in the Nations League game with Germany at Wembley.

Because if the striker steps on the pitch, he will become the first Bees player to represent England in a home match.

Toney is only the third Brentford player to earn an England call, and if he plays at the World Cup it will definitely be as a Bee. The other two, Billy Scott and Leslie Smith, each won their solitary caps in away matches in the late 1930s.

It is another in a long line of achievements earned by the Bees in recent years:

Finally winning promotion via the play-offs at the 10th time of asking.

Playing first season in the Premier League (but not top flight), surviving comfortably.

Wins over giant clubs in Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Stadium hosted matches in the women’s Euros.

First England international call-up since 1939.

Fifteen years ago this week, Brentford were 12th in League Two after a 3-0 home loss to MK Dons, before 4,476 fans.

Now they are in the Premier League’s top 10, and Bees fans are relishing watching their centre-forward play for England. Heady days!