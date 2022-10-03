The rate at which Erling Haaland is scoring led former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton to say on BBC Radio 5 Live that "he is a freak".

He also compared him to his former Blackburn Rovers strike partner Alan Shearer, who still holds the record of the most goals scored in the Premier League with 260.

"If Haaland hangs around, Shearer's record is going," said Sutton. "I'm not sure Harry Kane will quite get there. This guy has got the absolute lot.

"Robbie Savage said he will get 51 goals. That is not ridiculous. If he stays fit, that is really feasible."

Former England defender Jonathan Woodgate said he had "never seen a centre-forward as clinical as Haaland" and he "has everything".

"He finds space in the box and he's devastating when he gets in there. A phenomenal, phenomenal talent. I don't see a real weakness to his game," Woodgate said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"If you want to fight with him, he'll fight with you. If you want to try and race him, he'll race you and beat you. He's got everything you could possibly want in a centre-forward.

"If Manchester City had Haaland last season, they would have won the Champions League."