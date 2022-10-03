Klopp on defence, Nunez and Rangers
- Published
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool’s game against Rangers in the Champions League on Tuesday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Klopp said a disrupted September fixture list hasn’t helped Liverpool find their rhythm: “We weren’t able to build on Ajax because we have not played for two weeks. We just have to keep going – defend better, attack better, be better in pretty much everything.”
On the squad’s confidence: “It’s really important for all of us. We have to take the little things to make a step in the right direction and be ready for the moment when it comes back. It’s a little bit more complicated in team sports as you have to do it together.”
He says they are defending the same way: “We have a really brave way of defending. It’s always been the case, but because of our pressure on the ball, nobody noticed. It worked for us for a really long time, but at the moment it’s not going right. Defending is an art and we have to go back to the basics.”
Darwin Nunez was only a substitute against Brighton on medical advice: “The medical department gave us the information after he flew back from international duty. New players come in and we want them to shine immediately - but often it does not [happen]. What’s important is we [and Nunez] are completely calm.”
He has prepared to face a Rangers team that will give “a proper fight”: “They are a good football team, well coached and had an exceptional season in Europe last year. They have also had results they don’t want and they will definitely want to change that.”