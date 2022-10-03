Klopp said a disrupted September fixture list hasn’t helped Liverpool find their rhythm: “We weren’t able to build on Ajax because we have not played for two weeks. We just have to keep going – defend better, attack better, be better in pretty much everything.”

On the squad’s confidence: “It’s really important for all of us. We have to take the little things to make a step in the right direction and be ready for the moment when it comes back. It’s a little bit more complicated in team sports as you have to do it together.”

He says they are defending the same way: “We have a really brave way of defending. It’s always been the case, but because of our pressure on the ball, nobody noticed. It worked for us for a really long time, but at the moment it’s not going right. Defending is an art and we have to go back to the basics.”

Darwin Nunez was only a substitute against Brighton on medical advice: “The medical department gave us the information after he flew back from international duty. New players come in and we want them to shine immediately - but often it does not [happen]. What’s important is we [and Nunez] are completely calm.”