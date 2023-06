Can Sheffield United keep hold of striker Iliman Ndiaye?

The 23-year-old rattled in 14 goals in the Championship last season, so appears key to the Blades' hopes of staying in the Premier League.

Former striker Carl Asaba and BBC Radio Sheffield's Rob Staton discussed the matter on Blades Heaven.

The team think a fee of £25m is "nowhere near" good enough and that keeping Ndiaye is a "calculated gamble".

The episode is available here

