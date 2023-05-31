Naismith 'couldn't have done much more' as interim boss - Gordon

Hearts captain Craig Gordon says Steven Naismith has done a “very good job” in interim charge and the squad would be happy if he gets the job full-time.

The Tynecastle board are discussing the managerial vacancy this week, with some directors reported to be in favour in handing Naismith a permanent contract after he led Hearts to fourth place and European qualification.

Naismith won two and drew three of his seven games at the helm after succeeding Robbie Neilson.

"He has stepped up for the last seven games and everybody within the squad has been very happy with the way things have gone and how he has gone about it,” said goalkeeper Gordon, who is continuing his recovery from a double leg break.

"The players bought into everything he was trying to get them to do. He spoke really well in team meetings.

"I think the players would be happy with that (Naismith getting the job). We will see what happens over the next week or so when the board gets together and what options they have. But certainly I think he did pretty well over those seven games.

"He is very driven, and very clear in what he is looking for from the players. It's been a big seven weeks for him to come in and the games we have faced but he has got a response from the players.

"He did a very good job. Whether he becomes the full-time manager or not, I think he can hold his head up high because it was a difficult time to come in, we were on a very bad run of form, and we managed to pick up a little bit and turn things around. From his point of view he couldn't have done much more."