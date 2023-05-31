Former Premier League defender Stephen Kelly believes Brentford's Ethan Pinnock is the biggest surprise of the Premier League season.

The BBC Radio 5 Live Football Daily podcast gave out their end of season awards with the Bees defender getting recognition from former Premier League defender Kelly.

"I am going to go completely left field and go Ethan Pinnock from Brentford, just because this guy was playing in the National League a few years ago and Brentford have finished ninth in the Premier League," Kelly told the Football Daily podcast.

"He has had the most headed clearances and is fifth for blocks, it is really under the radar what they have done. But I think what they have done and the position they are in this season and for a player like that to play so many games and to be from where he was from.

"Four years ago he was playing League One and six years ago he was playing National League, now he is playing at the pinnacle of football against arguably some of the best attacking players that have ever played in the Premier League.

"For surprise and for a team to have done so well, and he has been very pivotal in that. I know Ivan Toney is that one that jumps out but defensively he has stood out.

"They have done the double over the City this season and he was pivotal in those games."

