From Cooper & KVV to Thermeus - your best & worst Motherwell signings

We asked you to cast your mind back and tell us your best and worst Motherwell signings from over the years.

You didn't disappoint...

James: John Gardiner was the worst goalkeeper ever and Henrik Ojamaa was a great player.

Jim: Louis Moult and Kevin van Veen are the best signings, but I think you need to add Paul McGinn, Dan Casey and Calum Butcher of recent times. Some of Graham Alexander's signings, such as Josh Morris, have been shocking.

Gordon: Van Veen has been the best signing as he saved us from relegation with his talismanic performances. However, it was only under Stuart Kettlewell that he excelled so much. Our worst signing was Andy Roddie from Aberdeen, he never scored, never created and the ball just bounced off him, maybe he was too nervous.

Anon: Best player Davie Cooper, worst player John Gardiner.

Doug: For me, the best was Mitchell van der Gaag. Picked him up from PSV and got a couple of great seasons, including an epic free-kick to keep us up in '97, then sold him to Utrecht for a decent profit. Worst goes to Abel Thermeus. Signed by Terry Butcher, he made two sub appearances, getting sent off for a headbutt in the second!

Andrew: Over 60 years of supporting the club there have been numerous good signings, too many to name. However, considering I've only witnessed one major trophy lift, the signing of the late Cooper was a masterstroke. The worst player, again there have been many, however, Kai Nyyssonen made Jim Muir look like an international.