Goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov capped his dream week by producing a stunning display to help St Johnstone hold Celtic goalless, but insisted: “I’m just the lucky guy that makes all the saves.”

Having been given his first call-up by Bulgaria, the summer signing from Cambridge United shut out the champions in Glasgow as Saints claimed their first point of the season.

“I don’t make it about me,” Mitov, 26, told BBC Scotland. “It’s a team effort and team was outstanding on Saturday.

“It’s a big result for us and comes from the team spirit. We did everything the manager wanted us to do.

“Of course, coming here we’re not going to have the ball. Celtic are an outstanding team, such good footballers and we knew that we’d have to sit tight, close the gaps to them and hit them on the counter. I thought we were really good and the shape was outstanding from the boys.

“As a goalkeeper you want to bring that security to the team, the team needs to feel safe with you. Me coming for crosses brings the insurance for the lads they can trust me as well."

Mitov will hope to make his Bulgaria debut when he joins the national squad for friendlies with Uzbekistan and Iran and the Euro 2024 qualifier against Montenegro.

“It’s my biggest dream,” he added. “Obviously now being called up, I couldn’t be happier but that means nothing. I need to go there and show how good I am and because I’ll be going there challenging for the number one spot.”