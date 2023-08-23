BBC Radio Sussex reporter Johnny Cantor has been discussing Brighton's unbeaten start to the season on the Albion Unlimited podcast: "Sometimes you can't dominate for 90 minutes, particularly not in the Premier League, so when your chances come you have to take them and push on for the next. People always say in commentary that you have to go for the next one and put the game to bed, but there's so many attacking options for Albion.

"We've had six different goalscorers already, we've only played two games, and Danny Welbeck, who started both games, hasn't scored yet. So that just goes to show the options that Roberto de Zerbi has got. I think it's providing that killer instinct, that's what Albion need to adopt, because in the past there have been times in games where they've created chances and it's come back to hurt them."

Former Brighton striker Warren Aspinall also gave his assessment on midfielder Billy Gilmour: "He doesn't give the ball away much, he wants the ball all the time and doesn't shy away from it, he's full of confidence, good with both feet, and drives the team forward. I think he's a wonderful talent. You saw other pundits, when he came on the scene at 18-years-old, say that this lad was going to be world-class. It takes a lot for Graeme Souness to say that about a player.

"He just needs consistent games and we will see him get better and better. It's absolutely right that partnerships are going to switch and change because we want to fight on all four fronts. This season, it's not just about the league, it's about the cup games and playing in Europe.

"But when he does get sat down and told that he's not going to play, he doesn't go and sulk like other players do. He just thinks it's a team game, I'll go and work hard for the team, and when called upon I will do my best. That's what he's doing - he's excelling, I think."

