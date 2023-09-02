Nottingham Forest have signed Norwich City defender Andrew Omobamidele on a five-year deal.

The 21-year-old Republic of Ireland international has made 55 appearances for the Canaries, including five in the Premier League in 2021-22.

Forest's Chief Football Officer, Ross Wilson said: "Andrew has attracted considerable attention since his emergence at Norwich City.

"He is one of the most exciting defenders in the country at this time and we are delighted to welcome him to the club."

