Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media ahead of Saturday's Premier League match away to Brighton.

Here are the key lines:

Howe said his side's tough Champions League draw is a "great thing". He adds: "When the dust settles, you look at it with pure excitement. There's no negativity from any of us. It's hard, it's challenging but some great European games for us to experience."

On the ankle injury to Sven Botman: "He's had a scan which doesn't appear too good. It's very bruised, a little bit swollen. He's been very lightly jogging this week so we're going to see how he is today and make a decision for the weekend."

He adds that Joelinton will also be assessed: "Another player that we're going to make a late decision on. He hasn't trained this week [but] he feels better with each day."

On last weekend's dramatic loss to 10-man Liverpool: "It was painful. It was bittersweet because I thought we played really well for the majority of the first half. I have to watch the game quickly, find the things I need and move on very quickly."

Saturday's opponents Brighton are a "very interesting team". "Roberto [de Zerbi has done an amazing job. He's a very unique coach in the way he gets his team to play - very ball-dominating and very clever."

On any potential business on deadline day: "We knew when we signed Lewis (Hall) we weren't going to do any more business unless there was a crisis. Our squad depth is OK."

On footage emerging of captain Jamaal Lascelles being involved in a street brawl: "We will deal with everything internally. First of all, the safety of Jamaal is paramount. He's OK and I think his brother is OK. We believe he was an innocent in the starting of what happened and was acting as peacemaker. We would prefer our players aren't out in the city centre in the early hours."

