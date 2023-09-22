Saveena Johal, Punjabi Forest, external

Five games into the season and three of our seven points have been gained on the road.Having arguably the most unfavourable start, the games we were dreading are (nearly) done with, and we are not downbeat.

Our away performances at Old Trafford, Emirates Stadium, and Stamford Bridge of last season pale in comparison to those we have just witnessed. Although we have continued to sit deep, we have then caused havoc for strong opposition teams.

A draw at Manchester City feels within our capabilities, but there appears to be enough quality in the team for us to have an exciting season whatever tomorrow’s result.

Taiwo Awoniyi has been consistently impressive up front, Ryan Yates gutsy as ever, and Ola Aina has looked a brilliant addition in recent games.

After Callum Hudson-Odoi’s decline at Chelsea, he has been a threat for us and if there ever was a man to help build his confidence and uncover his talent it would most certainly be our manager.

To cast our minds back to this time last year, four points accrued from seven games - with a painful goal difference - the breakthrough this campaign is crystal clear.

No sign of second-season syndrome.

