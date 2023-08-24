'Real quality' Brodie Spencer joins Well 'with bags of potential'

Stuart Kettlewell has said Motherwell's new signing Brodie Spencer is "a real quality player with bags of potential”.

The Northern Ireland international, who is deployed as a full-back, has joined the club on a season-long loan from Huddersfield Town, having penned a new contract with The Terriers until 2025 prior to the switch.

“I think it says a lot when the parent club offer a player a new deal before loaning him out," the manager said.

"It shows their real desire to see the player grow and I think Brodie will do just that."

The 19-year-old, who made the first of his three international caps against Kosovo in 2020, said he is "buzzing" to be at Fir Park.

“This is a great opportunity for me to get minutes and impress in a first-team environment," he added.

“I feel like the club and the manager is a good fit for me and I can’t wait to get going.”

