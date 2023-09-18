Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi insists there is "no problem" with a shoulder issue which forced him to leave the field for a few minutes during Saturday's win over Dundee. (Glasgow Times), external

Celtic will continue to ban the display of tifos from the Green Brigade in European competition, the supporters' group has revealed as they accuse the club having a "lack of interest" in engaging with them. (Scottish Sun), external

