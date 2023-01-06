John Stones is the "perfect centre-back" to play under Pep Guardiola and showed his quality again against Chelsea," says England forward Izzy Christiansen.

When asked if Stones deserved his man-of-the-match award in Thursday's 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge, she told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "Absolutely. He’s been excellent. I feel like he had a bit of a dip at City, and there was a time a few years ago I thought he would possibly be leaving.

"But he has definitely been one of their most reliable defenders. The way he reads the game, he is the perfect centre-back to play under Pep and he showed it again.

"He made that block in the first half from Pulisic - if he doesn’t make that block it’s a goal, and then it’s a different game.

"He’s a key defender - key in and out of possession. He is just brilliant."

