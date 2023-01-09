Sutton's predictions: Oxford United v Arsenal

Sutton’s prediction: 1-1 (Arsenal to win replay)

I don't see a repeat of last season, when Newcastle were upset by another League One side, Cambridge, at St James' Park, but they might have to survive a bit of a scare to make it through to round four - and I think it will be a similar story for Arsenal.

It wasn't on the same scale as Newcastle's shock exit, but the Gunners also suffered a surprise defeat in last season's FA Cup when they went out to Nottingham Forest.

We are going to see Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta use plenty of his fringe players again here, which is understandable given their position at the top of the Premier League.

I have a feeling Oxford will rise to the occasion in front of the TV cameras and although I don't see Arsenal going out, they might need to take the U's back to Emirates Stadium to finish the job.

Nathan Bryon: 1-2

Sometimes in the FA Cup things can just go wrong for you on the day - and I think that Spurs might have one of those days. If Portsmouth can take them to a replay, then I think they will knock them out. Well, that's what I want to happen anyway! There is no way Sheffield Wednesday are beating Newcastle though, even with a sprinkle of FA Cup magic, and the same applies for Oxford against Arsenal.

F﻿ind out how Sutton and Nathan have got on with the rest of the third-round ties