Motherwell manager Steven Hammell will have to come up with another plan to fill the left-back position after Ipswich defender Matt Penney joined Charlton on loan rather than return to Fir Park.

The 24-year-old played 18 matches for Well during a loan stint in the first half of the campaign but returned to Portman Road last week when his deal ended.

Motherwell left-backs Jake Carroll and Nathan McGinley are out long term but right-back Stephen O'Donnell has been filling in, and against Arbroath Hammell was able to call upon Paul McGinn's experience to play there.

Hammell is now likely to try to sign a replacement for Penney in the January transfer window.