Arteta on Pele, Tomiyasu injury boost and Smith Rowe
- Published
Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League match against Brighton.
Here are the key lines from the Arsenal boss:
The Gunners boss paid his respects to the legendary Pele, who has died at the age of 82. "He changed the dimension of world football because he could do a bit of everything," said Arteta.
Defender Takehiro Tomiyasu is fit and could feature against the Seagulls having returned to training, Arteta confirmed: "He is getting closer and closer so he’s available."
Midfielder Emile Smith Rowe is not quite ready for action, but has made "big steps", Arteta explained. "He took part in some training sessions and looked good. We’re hoping to have him back soon."
Areteta would not be drawn on Arsenal's interest in Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, who has been heavily linked with the Gunners. Arteta said he would not talk about players who are not Arsenal's.
The Spaniard was thrilled that former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger returned to the club to watch the Boxing Day win over West Ham. "It was a great day and a really emotional day. It finally happened and he got what he deserved, which was a big ovation from our crowd."