Newcastle striker Callum Wilson says Jonjo Shelvey's switch to Nottingham Forest exemplifies the "ruthless" nature of football.

The 30-year-old joined Forest on deadline day after losing his place under Eddie Howe and Wilson admits he was sad to see a player of Shelvey's quality leave St James' Park.

"He is an unbelievable ball-playing midfielder," he told the Footballer's Football podcast. "He's a striker's dream because I knew when I made a run, he would see it and find a ball.

"Unfortunately, he's had a few injuries and things change. It was probably an opportunity he couldn't turn down but it is a ruthless game.

"Good luck to him."

Shelvey could make his Forest debut against Leeds at the City Ground on Sunday.

