Graham Potter says his side is "ready to attack" the second half of the season after strengthening at great expense in the January transfer window.

Sitting 10th in the table, Potter knows Chelsea's outlay and recent history increases pressure on him to succeed but says he is unfazed and excited by what lies ahead.

"It's not the amount you spend on its own that gets success, it's more than that," he said. "We have got a lot of really good players and we have to create an environment where they push each other, provide healthy competition and are ready to play.

"There will be some awkward conversations but that's the reality of where we are. Only 11 can play, only a certain amount can be in squads so we just need to be honest, transparent and respectful.

"We've learned a lot this season, gained a lot of strength and are ready to attack the second half of the season with positivity."

The Blues have invested in a glut of players under the age of 25 and Potter believes his group can achieve both in the present and moving forward.

"You can see the direction we've gone down and there's a youthful dynamic here," he said. "We are trying to build something for now and for the future."

Asked to reveal which three players would be added to his Champions League squad for the knockout stages, Potter smiled and declined to comment.