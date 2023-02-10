Eddie Howe says Allan Saint-Maximin is in a "better place" after returning from his injury and has backed him to rediscover his top form for Newcastle.

The winger has missed 10 games because of injury this season, and has only played 90 minutes in one Carabao Cup game since his return.

Howe said: "I think Maxi is someone who probably performs better with a more consistent run of games, but I would say that is the same for all players.

"He has a window and an opportunity to impress. I thought there were some aspects of his game that were in a really good place last week. Most importantly, he tried to give his all for the team - I don’t think there was any lack of effort from him.

"West Ham managed him well in the game. Teams will always look at him as a big threat and probably produce their gameplans on keeping him quiet. But it’s up to us to him to find a solution to those gameplans.

"I’ve been really pleased with his attitude and how he’s worked this week and I think Maxi is in a better place."

Saint-Maximin registered three assists in Newcastle's 4-1 win over Bournemouth last time out at Vitality Stadium, when Howe was in the opposite dugout.

On his performance that day, Howe said: "He’s capable of some brilliant things. That day he was very, very good. There was no crowd and I thought it was a strange atmosphere that day, but Newcastle were very good.

"They scored some good goals, made it difficult for us and there will be a few players who played that day that will be playing, so hopefully some good memories for them."