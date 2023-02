Southampton and Leeds want Argentine coach Marcelo Gallardo, 47, as their new manager. (Football Insider), external

Former Leeds boss Jesse Marsch is also under consideration for the Southampton job after the departure of Nathan Jones on Sunday, a week after leaving Elland Road. (Athletic - subscription required), external

The Saints are also interested in Torino manager Ivan Juric. (Mail), external

