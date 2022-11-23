Former Leicester winger Matt Piper is perplexed as to how the Foxes have stopped conceding from set pieces.

Brendan Rodgers’ side leaked goals from dead balls frequently early in the campaign but have stopped the rot, which has helped them produce fine recent form.

Piper told the When You’re Smiling: A Leicester City Podcast: “If you look at this season, we’ve not struggled scoring. Even when we were letting in five or six, we were scoring. We were scoring against good sides. So it is a turnaround in form, yes, but mainly it’s in the back line and the goalkeeper. If anyone does have an idea of why we are keeping the ball out from set pieces now, please text in. As we haven’t changed the format.

“If you look at it, it is exactly the same, with the same players. Yet, we are making first contact more so. It seems more of a psychological impact to me.”

Joe Brewin, from The Fosse Way, added: “I would like to think we have left that bad patch behind. That was uncharacteristic of this club for the last few years - the way were conceding and losing games. It’s completely changed around. After the World Cup, the players will be looking up, not down. I’d like to also throw the League Cup into the mix. There are upward trends and things to push on to.”

L﻿isten to the podcast here