Liverpool statement a 'mistake' - Neville

Former Manchester United and England defender Gary Neville has called Liverpool's statement in response to refereeing body, the PGMOL, a "mistake".

The PGMOL released their own statement admitting that the decision to disallow Liverpool winger Luis Diaz's goal for offside during Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Tottenham was wrong - citing "significant human error".

Liverpool responded by saying "sporting integrity has been undermined" by the decision and the club will "explore the range of options available given the clear need for escalation and resolution".

Now writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, Neville said: "Jurgen Klopp handled the situation well last night after the game. Most football fans will have had empathy with what happened and recognised it was wrong!

"However Liverpool's statement tonight is a mistake! Talk of exploring all options (what does that mean!) and sporting integrity are dangerous phrases along with being vague and aggressive.

"Sorry should be respected and not undervalued. This is a snap reaction that can always be wrong but I feel strongly about it."

