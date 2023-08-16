Is Raya signing 'creating problems' or a 'genius move'? - Your thoughts

We asked which goalkeeper should start for Arsenal going forward after the arrival of David Raya, with 68% of you thinking Aaron Ramsdale deserves to keep his place.

Here are some of your thoughts on the Gunners' goalkeeping dilemma:

Philip: Raya’s speed and accuracy of distribution will become the defining reason for his selection over Ramsdale. The ball will reach Martinelli and Saka more quickly, so pushing opposition defences back and leaving space for our midfield to exploit. That’s the style Arteta wants and it’ll be a straight shoot out between the goalies.

Marc: I'm split down the middle. Ramsdale is a brilliant character and superb shot stopper. Raya is better at playing out. Selection will be dependant on the opponent and the strategy, brilliant to have that option, but wonder if that might have a negative effect on the current momentum.

Rich: Rambo has earned the right to that number one shirt. He had an incredible first season and whilst he dropped off at the end, it’s understandable given the pressure and fatigue he must have had. He’s young, passionate, loves the club, and will only get better. I really welcome David Raya, he’s great, but I hope it’s not a sign Ramsdale is going!

Baz: Competition for places will hopefully prevent complacency amongst the players. Plus, Arsenal have the Champions League to contend with this season, so squad depth will be of great importance. If Ramsdale gets injured we're not having to carry Turner now, and in that event signing Raya will look like a genius move from Arteta.

Stuart: This is great news for all Arsenal fans like myself, with the Champions League around the corner we needed to upgrade our reserves. No disrespect to Matt Turner and I wish him all the luck in the world at Forest, but Raya's record at Brentford speaks for itself, he may even take Ramsdale's spot .

Charlie: I think that Arteta and Edu are creating a potential problem with the new ‘competition’ between the keepers. However saying that it could be a positive for the Gunners - Raya is proficient at playing out from the back, which will help Arteta as he experiments with new tactical arrangements this season, as we saw with Partey as inverted right-back.

Pete: What’s all this silly debate about whether Arsenal need two top goalkeepers, of course they do! Just think if Ramsdale got injured - it would be very foolish not to have a perfect replacement if Arsenal are to be serious contenders for the various competitions. If one of them wants to be called number one, that’s tough, it cannot work like that.