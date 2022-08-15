We asked for your post-match thoughts following Tottenham's enthralling 2-2 draw away to Chelsea.

Here are some of your views:

Tristen: Spurs were poor. We couldn’t handle Chelsea and hung on for large periods of the game. We did enough to just keep in the game. The second half substitutions helped give us more energy which we lacked until then. We can only improve from here, so a 2-2 draw is a great result. We just need to get sharper and fitter.

Adrian: Not the best for sure but we continued to battle ,which hopefully bodes well for the future. I feel we had the extra player today but I won't go into that. Any result you get at Chelsea has to be good because they are certainly a nemesis for us. Onwards we go.

Andy: Conte has to realise the importance of having a good midfield. With him it’s all about a strong defence and loads of attackers to choose from but the fact of the matter is, we were dominated by Chelsea’s midfield. Midfields are where games are dictated. We were bossed by Kante and Jorginho. Bentancur and Hojbjerg are no match. Erm,..Bissouma?

Kelechi: Ten mins in, I thought Sonny wasn't in! I also wondered if perhaps today's game could have better benefited from the experience of Perisic and strengths of Bissouma from the start rather than later? The lads got there in the end, with sufficient drama from the gaffers! I worry that we are not scoring first, only reacting.

Paul: I am of the opinion that for some reason we just have a habit of playing poorly against Chelsea but in the last couple of seasons we would have lost that game so it was an improvement in that regard at least. Spence & Perisic need to be the wingbacks as they are better than Emerson & Sessegnon both defensively & going forward.

Sebastian: Spurs might not have played that well in the first half but grew into the game and obviously performed better in the second half, a great result for us.