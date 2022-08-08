We asked you for your post-match thoughts after Fulham kicked off their Premier League campaign with a draw against Liverpool.

Here are some of your comments:

Neil: Great start. Let's now maintain it in the next few games.

John: What a superb performance from a team that were given next to no chance in this match. The work rate and teamwork fully warranted at the very least the one point. Mitrovic was outstanding.

Mario: I was impressed with the way the team set themselves up and how they weren’t afraid of Liverpool. I hope that this is an indication of what this campaign is going to be like and we can move on from the yo-yo tag. Hopefully we can bring in a few more new players before the window closes. Marco has done an excellent job so far, long may he reign.

James: It was a solid performance from Fulham and we deserved the point. Great work off the ball and the team had a positive attitude throughout. Fulham matched Liverpool physically and tactically. If they can play like this all season then I think they will be okay.