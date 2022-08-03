Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst criticised his players following defeat by Union Saint Gilloise and believes the side were fortunate to only lose 2-0. (Premier Sports), external

Van Bronckhorst hopes to have injured winger Ryan Kent back for Saturday's home league match with Kilmarnock and Tuesday's return leg with Union SG at Ibrox. (Herald - subscription required), external

Ex-Ibrox striker Kris Boyd says Rangers were a "pale shadow" of the team that reached last season's Europa League final in the Champions League third qualifying round first leg in Belgium. (Sky Sports via Football Scotland, external)

Former Rangers striker and manager Ally McCoist says the VAR handball call against Connor Goldson that led to Union SG's converted penalty for 2-0 was "an absolutely terrible decision". (Talk Sport via Record, external)