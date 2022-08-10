Timo Werner has penned a farewell letter to Chelsea fans after his return to RB Leipzig was confirmed.

The forward leaves Stamford Bridge having scored 23 goals in 89 games in all competitions.

After the move was confirmed, he wrote on Twitter:, external "Today marks the end of my journey with Chelsea FC.

"I am incredibly grateful for the time I spent at this special club. At this point I would like to express my appreciation for my team-mates, the coaches and staff, and especially for you, the special supporters of Chelsea Football Club.

"I felt so much love and support throughout the last two years and I will never forget how you guys stood behind me in good and challenging times!

"We lifted trophies like the Champions League together and I will always remember the song you wrote and chanted for me. I’m already looking forward to hopefully playing at Stamford Bridge again one day. See you soon, Timo."