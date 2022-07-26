We asked what outcome you are hoping for from Cristiano Ronaldo's discussions with Erik ten Hag on the forward's Manchester United future.

Here are some of your views:

Chris: The dream is over. It's been a fairytale season for us watching him and chanting his name, but he's now shown his time in Manchester is all about ego and personal gain. It's no longer viva Ronaldo, it's au revoir! The club needs to let him go and it's time to rebuild.

Dave: Hopefully he stays. He's class. Let's not forget what he's done for United and his family suffered a horrible loss last year. He's a legend.

John: We should let Ronaldo go. We have experience in Fernandes, Eriksen, De Gea. Ten Hag believes in youth, so use them. There are some great youngsters at the club.

Paul: Stay! He needs to STAY!

George: The whole thing is in danger of becoming a distraction from on-the-field matters. If he's not happy at the club, he needs to go. We can't risk squad harmony so soon in Ten Hag's reign or we'll end up in exactly the same place as last season.

Ben: Sir Alex wouldn't have even blinked while telling him not to bang his head on the door on the way out. If there is any truth at all in Ronaldo wanting to leave, Ten Hag has to show him the door. Ruined his legacy.

Jim: Keep him for the last year of his contract. He still has goals in him and maybe another year! Fabulous player.

Dan: Let him go….he’s quite obviously not going to give 100% to the cause! A fantastic servant to the club, but coming back last season was purely driven by one last decent payday. It’s not worked out for him - so let him go and have one last crack at the Champions League.

Chris: If Ronaldo wants to leave, so be it. He deserves to play Champions League and time is running out for him. United weren't good enough to be rewarded with Champions League football. I say: "Thank you for showing us another season of mastery - and farewell."