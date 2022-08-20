Analysis: Tottenham 1-0 Wolves

Steve Sutcliffe, BBC Sport

New season. Same problem. While Wolves finished 10th in the Premier League last term, they did so with a side that averaged just a goal a game and their shortcomings in attack appear to have spilled over into this campaign.

Bruno Lage’s team have failed to score in two of their three opening games and his big hope will be that record signing Matheus Nunes and fellow Portuguese new boy Goncalo Guedes can alleviate those concerns.

Both made promising enough first starts for the club, while Ruben Neves also kept Wolves ticking in midfield.

However, their neat and tidy football too often lacked any thrust in the final third of the pitch and until Raul Jimenez regains his match sharpness and first-team place it is difficult to see how that will drastically improve.