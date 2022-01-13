Callum Wilson says his calf injury isn't as bad as first feared and he hopes to return to action sooner rather than later.

With the arrival of Chris Wood from Burnley, Wilson is looking forward to fighting for his place and says any competition is healthy.

Speaking on the Footballer's Football Podcast on BBC Sounds, he said: "It was really good news. Best case scenario from what had happened really.

"I’m working through different criteria now to make sure I’m ticking the boxes to get back and stay back which is the most important thing. Hopefully I’ll be back out there sooner rather than later.

"I’m walking now with no crutches so I’m feeling back to normal, just got to build up my strength work and get out there on the pitch and start building up fitness. It sounds a lot quicker than it will be.

"It’s about getting back and staying back and making sure when I’m back I can affect the game and not just take part. So I want to make sure I’m in the best place possible for that return, especially now with new competition coming through the door. They need to see who is king when I step back on the grass.

"It's going to be good to have new bodies in the building and add competition for places. Strikers coming in the door is exciting for me. I like it and it's going to bring out the dog in me."

Hear more from Wilson alongside West Ham's Michail Antonio on BBC Sounds