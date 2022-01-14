Conte on his future, Ndombele & Arsenal
- Published
Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport
Antonio Conte has been speaking to the media before Spurs’ game with Arsenal on Sunday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Eric Dier will miss the derby with a muscle problem and Spurs are checking one Covid issue.
Conte was asked about whether he would see out his contract at the club and said he was very happy at Spurs: “Tottenham and I agreed the length of the contract and I'm enjoying my time here. For sure I want to improve the situation because I think that all the people deserve much more than this."
On whether he expected it to be such a big job: "I made my evaluations. And now I know I think no words, but facts and we have to only work to try to improve the situation that I found here."
Tanguy Ndombele is "at this moment a Tottenham player" and Conte still "considers him a Tottenham player".
Conte praised the rebuilding job Mikel Arteta has done at Arsenal: "I think they are starting to work to build something important," he said. "He has had the chance to work with the players for a couple of years and to go into the transfer market. This is why they are ahead in the project than us."