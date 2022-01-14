BBC Sport

Conte on his future, Ndombele & Arsenal

Published

Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

Antonio Conte has been speaking to the media before Spurs’ game with Arsenal on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Eric Dier will miss the derby with a muscle problem and Spurs are checking one Covid issue.

  • Conte was asked about whether he would see out his contract at the club and said he was very happy at Spurs: “Tottenham and I agreed the length of the contract and I'm enjoying my time here. For sure I want to improve the situation because I think that all the people deserve much more than this."

  • On whether he expected it to be such a big job: "I made my evaluations. And now I know I think no words, but facts and we have to only work to try to improve the situation that I found here."

  • Tanguy Ndombele is "at this moment a Tottenham player" and Conte still "considers him a Tottenham player".

  • Conte praised the rebuilding job Mikel Arteta has done at Arsenal: "I think they are starting to work to build something important," he said. "He has had the chance to work with the players for a couple of years and to go into the transfer market. This is why they are ahead in the project than us."