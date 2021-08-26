Tottenham v Pacos de Ferreira - teams

Not only does Harry Kane start for Tottenham for the first time since 23 May, he's also been handed the captain's armband.

Kane is one of three changes from the side that started the first leg in Portugal - with Eric Dier and Lucas Moura also returning.

New signings Cristian Romero and Bryan Gil are given first home starts and there is firepower on the bench, with Son Heung-min, Dele Alli and Steven Bergwijn among the substitutes.

Tottenham XI: Gollini, Dier, Romero, Davies, Doherty, Winks, Lo Celso, Sessegnon, Lucas, Kane, Bryan.

Substitutes: Austin, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Sanchez, Son, Alli, Bergwijn, Skipp, John, Scarlett, Paskotsi, Markanday.