Everton, Brighton, Leeds and Crystal Palace are all in the race to sign 23-year-old Manchester United and Wales winger Daniel James. (Star)

The Toffees are also in talks over a deal to sign Venezuela striker Salomon Rondon from Chinese side Dalian Professional. Rafael Benitez managed the 31-year-old in China and at Newcastle. (Sky Sports)

Read more transfer news in Monday's full gossip column