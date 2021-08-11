Where will Burnley finish this season?

It is that time of the year again. The time to gaze into the future of the Premier League and shatter the hopes and dreams of all 20 clubs with the annual predictions.

BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty has given his verdict on how the final table will look...

Burnley - 18th

For the first time in a long while, I have genuine concerns for Burnley, but always temper them with my admiration for the superb work of manager Sean Dyche. He is the glue that holds it all together.

They have solid foundations in keeper Nick Pope and central defenders Ben Mee and James Tarkowski, but goals are a problem as ever.

Will Burnley's new American owners not only tap into what makes the club what it is in terms of personnel, but give Dyche the financial backing he so deserves? They must.

Dyche cannot be expected to keep working miracles. I wouldn't back against him providing his magic again, but there must be concerns.

