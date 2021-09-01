A 'great window' for the Hammers
Ameer Khan, BBC Sport
It was a great deadline day for West Ham - starting with the signing of Nikola Vlasic, the versatile attacking midfielder who also has the ability to play as a striker.
Also the loan signing of Alex Kral will provide cover for Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek in the middle of the park - and, if he's anything like his Czech compatriots, he will become a crowd favourite in no time.
Combined with the earlier transfers of Alphonse Areola and Kurt Zouma and West Ham have had a wonderful transfer window.