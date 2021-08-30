'Outstanding' Gundogan one of three picked by Garth
Manchester City swept aside 10-man Arsenal at Etihad Stadium on Saturday - and another dominant home performance has been reflected by three City players making it into Garth Crooks' team of the week.
Ilkay Gundogan: He was outstanding for City last season and looks like he has another important role to play to ensure his team not only retain the title, but lift the elusive Champions League.
Gabriel Jesus: The Brazilian adds another goal and assist against Arsenal to his early-season tally while trying to convince Pep Guardiola he should be the man leading the line for Manchester City after the departure of Sergio Aguero.
Ferran Torres: Scored two goals against Arsenal without breaking sweat, but what did the Gunners expect with a back three of Sead Kolasinac, Rob Holding and Calum Chambers?