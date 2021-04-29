- Brighton have drawn more Premier League games than any other side this season (13), with only the bottom three (Sheffield United, West Brom and Fulham - five each) winning fewer matches than the Seagulls' seven.

- Leeds are unbeaten in their past six matches - they last had a longer run without defeat in the top flight between May and November 2001 (13).

- Brighton have kept a clean sheet in five of their past seven league home games, losing both in which they conceded (W2 D3).

- Of Patrick Bamford's 14 league goals for Leeds this season, nine have been in away matches.

- Brighton's Neal Maupay has scored four goals in his five league games against Leeds, including the winner in the reverse fixture.

- Brighton have failed to score in their past three matches, despite having 51 shots.