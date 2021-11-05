'It's really important for any squad to have players with experience'
- Published
Skip twitter post
🔵 Fabian Delph impressed as a second-half substitute against #Wolves on Monday & is pushing for a start against #THFC— BBC Sport Merseyside (@bbcmerseysport) November 5, 2021
🗣 Rafa Benitez has been talking about Delph’s return to fitness & how important the midfielder could be for #EFC
#️⃣ #EVETOT
🔊 Sound ON pic.twitter.com/Bhn1idR7UW
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post