Epic Toon joy - On this day
If Newcastle fans believe the departure of Steve Bruce and the club's new Saudi-led ownership will lift them from testing times to great heights, then maybe the watermark for success will look something like this.
This image of course came when the Magpies thumped Manchester United 5-0 in the Premier League - 25 years ago today.
Kevin Keegan's side put on a display to remember with goals from Darren Peacock, David Ginola, Les Ferdinand and Alan Shearer arriving - before Philippe Albert chipped Peter Schmeichel to notch an iconic fifth.
There have been good times and maybe there'll be more, albeit without Bruce at the helm.