Epic Toon joy - On this day

This image of course came when the Magpies thumped Manchester United 5-0 in the Premier League - 25 years ago today.

Kevin Keegan's side put on a display to remember with goals from Darren Peacock, David Ginola, Les Ferdinand and Alan Shearer arriving - before Philippe Albert chipped Peter Schmeichel to notch an iconic fifth.

There have been good times and maybe there'll be more, albeit without Bruce at the helm.