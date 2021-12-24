Smith on Covid, chance of playing behind closed doors and Arsenal
Dean Smith has been speaking to the media before Norwich host Arsenal on 26 December.
Here is what he had to say:
The club have had some fresh Covid cases but Smith didn't say how many players will be missing for the Boxing Day game.
Smith says playing two games in three days in the current climate is "lunacy", adding that "nobody is left satisfied or happy with the festive schedule".
On playing behind closed doors, Smith doesn't think that will happen and says it would be "wrong to keep supporters away now".
Smith says he felt "guilty" for not pushing for the Aston Villa game to be postponed and had four players who pulled out on the day of the match.
Mathias Normann will be out for the "foreseeable future" after a setback and having surgery on a pelvic injury.
Smith says Milot Rashica won't make Sunday's game, but he is hopeful he will be back to face Leicester City.
On Arsenal, Smith said his side are coming up against "an animal that’s playing really well at the moment".
Smith said he is pleased for how Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has turned the season around.