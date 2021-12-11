Arsenal 3-0 Southampton: Hasenhuttl reaction

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl to MOTD: "When you concede with the first chance, an easy one, the momentum of the game changes quickly. Then the second goal soon after changed the game. After a good start we shouldn't concede that easily.

"You see the quality they have. They always find the free player in the box they have. The signs before the game haven't been the best with all the injuries we had and suspensions. We had to change a few things. The Premier League shows all the weaknesses you have, with the injuries you could see it.

"In the end, we did not have a chance to take something today. Like always, the output was not enough. But we know this. The only thing we can do is to keep working. The next games are coming up. We must do better, definitely."