Southampton v Newcastle: What does the form show?

Southampton (18) and Newcastle (19) have dropped more points from winning positions than any other sides in the Premier League this season. For the Magpies, only in 1999-00 (24) and 2004-05 (31) have they ever dropped more in a single campaign in the competition.

Newcastle are winless in their nine Premier League away games so far this season, drawing three and losing six. Only once in the competition have they had a longer run without an away win from the start of a campaign, going 11 games in 2012-13.

James Ward-Prowse is looking to score in four consecutive Premier League games for the first time in his career. His opener for Southampton against Spurs last time out ended a run of 11 consecutive goals in the competition from either a penalty or direct free-kick situation.