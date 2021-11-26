Hammers top the group in eerie Vienna atmosphere

Michael Emons, BBC Sport

Job done for David Moyes’ side as a 2-0 away win over Rapid Vienna saw West Ham guarantee top spot and jump straight into the last 16 – avoiding a potentially tricky play-off game against a side from the Champions League.

The Hammers are already enjoying their best European run in 40 years and can rest players in their last group game, before their last-16 tie in March.

There was an eerie atmosphere at the Allianz Stadion, which can host more than 28,000 people.

Increasing numbers of Covid-19 cases in Austria forced the game to be held behind closed doors, although Hammers fans had already been banned from attending following crowd trouble in the away game versus Belgian side Genk.

It was a far cry from the 2-0 win over Rapid Vienna at a packed London Stadium in September - in West Ham's first home Europa League group game.

Nevertheless, Moyes would still have been delighted with the professional performance from his team, after making eight changes from the side that began the 1-0 loss to Wolves on Saturday.