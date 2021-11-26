Arsenal v Newcastle: Team news

Arsenal have no fresh fitness concerns, with Granit Xhaka and Sead Kolasinac their only confirmed absentees.

Kieran Tierney and Martin Odegaard, who have both struggled with injuries this season, are pushing for recalls.

Eddie Howe will be in the dugout for the first time as Newcastle head coach after returning a negative Covid test on Friday.

Dwight Gayle has a tight hamstring and will be assessed, while Paul Dummett is the only player definitely unavailable for the Magpies.

