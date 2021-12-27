Newcastle v Man Utd: confirmed team news

There are six changes for Newcastle from the side that lost to Manchester City.

Three come in defence, with Javier Manquillo, Emil Krafth and Fabian Schar coming in - the first two having recovered from recent illness. Jacob Murphy, Matt Ritchie and Ciaran Clark drop out of the starting XI.

Allan Saint-Maximin returns, taking the place of Miguel Almiron.

In midfield, Jonjo Shelvey and Sean Longstaff start in the centre, with Isaac Hayden suspended and Joe Willock absent from the matchday squad.

Eddie Howe names just eight substitutes, which includes two goalkeepers and 19-year-old midfielder Joe White.

Newcastle: Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Krafth, Fraser, Shelvey, Longstaff, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Joelinton.

Subs: Hendrick, Murphy, Almiron, Woodman, Gillespie, Anderson, Gayle, White.