Newcastle v Man Utd: Team news

Newcastle United have no cases of coronavirus among their squad, with Emil Krafth and Javier Manquillo back in contention following illness.

Isaac Hayden is suspended, while Federico Fernandez, Paul Dummett and Jamal Lewis remain out.

Manchester United have also reported a clean bill of health in terms of Covid-19 testing.

Paul Pogba is the club's only injury absentee, with Raphael Varane and Edinson Cavani among those fit again.

